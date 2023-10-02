Reviewing FitLife Brands (FTLF) and The Competition

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FitLife Brands to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million $4.43 million 23.71 FitLife Brands Competitors $290.34 million -$176.00 million -4.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FitLife Brands’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

12.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 211 533 841 52 2.45

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 100.80%. Given FitLife Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74% FitLife Brands Competitors -65.86% -81.99% -11.29%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.