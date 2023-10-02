Reviewing Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Aceragen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -61.16% -53.21% Aceragen N/A -215.27% -53.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Aceragen shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Aceragen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($2.23) -1.14 Aceragen $4.86 million 0.66 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Aceragen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aceragen has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Aceragen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Aceragen.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Aceragen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease. Aceragen, Inc. has a collaboration and option agreement with Scriptr Global, Inc. to identify, research, and develop gene therapy candidates for the treatment, palliation, diagnosis, or prevention of myotonic dystrophy type 1 and Friedreich's Ataxia. The company was formerly known as Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Aceragen, Inc. in January 2023. Aceragen, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

