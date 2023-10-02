Reviewing TH International (THCH) & Its Peers

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TH International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TH International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 0.90% -18.08% 1.97%

Risk and Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s peers have a beta of -5.65, meaning that their average stock price is 665% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 517 4406 5740 277 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TH International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 24.01%. Given TH International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TH International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.36 billion -$110.36 million -2.15 TH International Competitors $2.04 billion $179.53 million 39.45

TH International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TH International peers beat TH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.