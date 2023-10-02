Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.