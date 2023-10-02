ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,521,840.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 5,031,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $3,521,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,890,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 19,779 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $13,845.30.

On Friday, September 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,597 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $8,233.87.

On Monday, August 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 9,125 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $5,840.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 4,400 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $2,596.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,210.40.

On Monday, July 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.44. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 350.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

