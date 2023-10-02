River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,379 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Newmark Group worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

