River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $204.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $181.23 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

