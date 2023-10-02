River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

