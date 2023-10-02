River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.