River Road Asset Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

