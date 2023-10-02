River Road Asset Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Kelly Services worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a PE ratio of 454.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 750.19%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

