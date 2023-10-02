River Road Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of St. Joe worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,112,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $7,562,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,468,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,286,331.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,112,075.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,300 shares of company stock worth $44,820,479. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.