River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,366 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransUnion by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,413 shares of company stock worth $427,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.