River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $6.69 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 123,735 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

