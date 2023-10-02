River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $7.79 Million in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 751,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NOW by 93.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,076,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 521,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 47.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,499,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 485,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

NOW Profile

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.