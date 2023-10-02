River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -723.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.