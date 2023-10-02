River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

DAL stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

