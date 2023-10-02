River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

