River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of IDACORP worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IDA opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

