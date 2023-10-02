River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300,196 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

