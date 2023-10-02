River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 104,369 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,369 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Summit Materials worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Further Reading

