River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 14,581 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $230.07 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

