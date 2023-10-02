River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $144.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

