River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.