River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

