River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 37,306 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

ITRN stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

