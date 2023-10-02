River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $176.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.42.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

