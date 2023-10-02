River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. York GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 104 shares of company stock valued at $175,614 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,823.56 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,787.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,578.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

