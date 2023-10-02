River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,485 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.5 %

APO opened at $89.76 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

