River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 614,519 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

