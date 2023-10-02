Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $6,510,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $1,297,381.70.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,223.10.

On Friday, September 1st, Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $175,679.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $711,152.79.

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

