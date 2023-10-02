Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

