Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $264,443.52 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $264,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $4.62 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,853,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 184,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

