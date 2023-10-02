Sabal Trust CO Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

META stock opened at $300.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

