Sabal Trust CO Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,282.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $230.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

