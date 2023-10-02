Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,037,950.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $3,372,150.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $3,326,700.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $202.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

