Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

