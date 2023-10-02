Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

