Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,634 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,055,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on G shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

