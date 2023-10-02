Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 581 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $259.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

