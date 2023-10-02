Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after buying an additional 181,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.4 %

SKX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.