Sendero Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,254,000.

NSIT opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $162.05.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

