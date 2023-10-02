Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,388 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.49.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.