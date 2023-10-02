Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 49.45%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

