Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 3,360 ($41.03) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,400 ($41.52).
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,850 ($34.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,290 ($40.18) to GBX 3,160 ($38.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,553 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £220,247.31 ($268,955.07). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
