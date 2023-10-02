Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 3,360 ($41.03) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,400 ($41.52).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,850 ($34.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,290 ($40.18) to GBX 3,160 ($38.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVT

Severn Trent Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Severn Trent

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($28.88) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,647.35. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.02 ($36.62). The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,462.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.55.

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,553 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £220,247.31 ($268,955.07). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.