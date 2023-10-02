Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Critical Analysis

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shimano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 19.49% 16.26% 14.65% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.55 $986.98 million $0.99 13.53 Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion N/A $2.25 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Shimano and Kumba Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Shimano pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimano and Kumba Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00 Kumba Iron Ore 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Shimano on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry, as well as exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.