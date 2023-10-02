Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $199.10 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,874. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

