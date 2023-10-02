Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Declines By 10.8%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.0 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $130.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.19. Acciona has a 1-year low of $128.47 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Acciona from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Acciona

(Get Free Report)

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.