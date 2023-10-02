Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Grows By 24.4%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

AKBA opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.25% and a negative return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKBA

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.