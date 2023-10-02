Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Expands By 16.7%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

